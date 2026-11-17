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Ravie Dubey, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana: Part 1









--REDIFF MOVIES

has conquered yet another box office milestone.According to box office tracking website, the-directed mythological epic has grossed more than Rs 1,400 crore (Rs 14 billion) worldwide as of November 17. This makes it the third highest grossing Bollywood film of all time, behind(Rs 2,070 crore/ Rs 20.7 billion) and(Rs 1,813 crore/ Rs 18.13 billion), while taking it past(Rs 1,307 crore/ Rs 13.07 billion).If you include South blockbusters such as(Rs 1,788 crore/ Rs 17.88 billion) and(Rs 1,742 crore/ Rs 17.42 billion),ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time worldwide.However, with its reported budget of Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 20 billion), the film still has a long way to go before it can be considered a true box office success.Released in theatres on November 5,starsandin the lead roles. The sequel is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2028.