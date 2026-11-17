Ramayana: Part 1
has conquered yet another box office milestone.
According to box office tracking website Sacnilk
, the Nitesh Tiwari
-directed mythological epic has grossed more than Rs 1,400 crore (Rs 14 billion) worldwide as of November 17. This makes it the third highest grossing Bollywood film of all time, behind Dangal
(Rs 2,070 crore/ Rs 20.7 billion) and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge
(Rs 1,813 crore/ Rs 18.13 billion), while taking it past Dhurandhar
(Rs 1,307 crore/ Rs 13.07 billion).
If you include South blockbusters such as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
(Rs 1,788 crore/ Rs 17.88 billion) and Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2
(Rs 1,742 crore/ Rs 17.42 billion), Ramayana: Part 1
ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time worldwide.
However, with its reported budget of Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 20 billion), the film still has a long way to go before it can be considered a true box office success.
Released in theatres on November 5, Ramayana: Part 1
stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey
and Yash
in the lead roles. The sequel is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2028.
--REDIFF MOVIES