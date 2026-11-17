17:22

Prince William drives an electric tuk-tuk as Princess Catherine arrives at Bandra Worli Sea Link Promenade to meet Earthshot Prize finalists in Mumbai on November 17, 2026. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine met the finalists of the 2026 Earthshot Prize in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of the awards ceremony later in the day.





In a gesture that would connect with any Mumbaikar, Prince William drove an e-rickshaw with Catherine seated in the back.





India has more Earthshot Prize winners and finalists than any other country, a post on their official social media page said.





The couple later attended the Children Earthshot programme at the Museum of Solutions in Lower Parel.





The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William and aims to find and support solutions to climate change. Five winners receive $1.3 million each to help expand their environmental projects.





Mumbai is hosting the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards Night on Tuesday evening.





-- REDIFF NEWS