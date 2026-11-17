18:34

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo





-- REDIFF NEWS

PDP MLA Waheed Para on Tuesday requested the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to suspend all forthcoming exams until the alleged cheating scam in the finance assistant examination is thoroughly probed into.On Sunday, 14 people were arrested by police in Jammu for allegedly assisting examinees in cheating during the examination. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to investigate into the matter.Para added that it is yet another blow for the youth seeking fair opportunities in government jobs. He stated in a post on X that it is imperative that the SIT identifies the whole network, all concerned persons and hold them accountable.The Pulwama MLA further demanded that the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector and Police Constable exams be suspended until the investigation begins to unearth the truth.He added that young people cannot be expected to trust a system that has repeatedly failed them.