14:13

Uttar Pradesh's draft electoral roll published on Tuesday ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections has 13.58 crore voters, including 6.20 crore women, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.



This marks an increase of over 18 lakh voters during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) post Special Intensive Revision (SIR) published in April, he said.



Addressing a press conference at Lok Bhawan here, Rinwa said the draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 contains 13,58,68,905 voters, comprising 7,38,58,510 men, 6,20,06,353 women and 4,042 third-gender voters.



The draft list also includes 11,83,352 voters in the 18-19 age group, he said.



"The claims and objections period will remain open from November 17 to December 16, during which eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries in the electoral roll through Forms 6, 7 and 8, respectively," Rinwa said.



The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027, after the disposal of claims and objections by December 28, he added.



Rinwa said the draft roll has registered a net increase of 18,84,113 voters compared to the final electoral roll published on April 10, 2026, following the SIR.



Of these, the number of women voters increased by 10,96,828, while male voters registered an increase of 7,87,449. The number of third-gender voters declined by 164 during the period, he said.



The number of voters between the ages of 18 and 19 years has gone down from 17,63,360 in April to 11,83,352 in November, marking a change of 5,80,008 names, he added.



The gender ratio in the electoral roll has improved from 834 to 840 women per 1,000 male voters, while the elector-population ratio increased marginally from 55.17 to 55.95 per cent, Rinwa said.