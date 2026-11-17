08:35

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters





The shares of the stock exchange also reached its highest market capitalisation of Rs 5.12 trillion -- making it the tenth largest in terms of mcap, surpassing LIC India.





The bourse had made its debut on the BSE on September 24. The surge comes on back of 'buy' initiation from several brokerages.





Nuvama Institutional Equities and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have initiated coverage on the NSE with 'buy' ratings, setting targets of Rs 2,220 and Rs 2,300 respectively.





Nuvama calls liquidity NSE's moat, citing about 93 per cent of cash turnover, and expects its index options premium share to stabilise near 68 per cent.







-- Business Standard Motilal Oswal expects options volumes to recover after revised closing auction session rules take effect on December 7, and forecasts 13 per cent annual profit growth through FY29.

Shares of the National Stock Exchange reached all time high on Monday of Rs 2,074 apiece, later settling at Rs 2,070 with around 4 per cent gain.