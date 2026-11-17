17:16

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath





-- REDIFF NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday clarified that the state's voter lists do not categorise or process voter data based on religion, thus rebutting the claim of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were removed from electoral rolls during the latest Special Intensive Revision exercise.Addressing a press conference, Rinwa said, "Our electoral database does not contain information regarding religion, caste, or any other such details; therefore, it is impossible for us to conduct any analysis based on these factors using our electoral rolls."In an interview tonews channel, Yogi had stated last week, "1.27 crore Hindus have been excluded from the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, while the number of Muslim voters has increased by 1.65%."He further stated in the interview that the BJP had appealed to the poll body to include those who had been left out of the rolls despite there being evidence of them being voters, and asked how the names of these Hindu voters had gone missing and who was behind it.