14:43

All Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislators in the Maharashtra assembly and council have donated one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to assist drought-hit farmers in the state, the party said on Tuesday.



Party MLAs and MLCs handed over the cheques to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya on Monday, attended by NCP national president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar along with senior ministers, a party statement said.



Standing firmly with farmers during their time of crisis and ensuring they receive necessary assistance was the true lesson taught by late Ajit Pawar, and it was the party's collective responsibility to carry forward his legacy by sharing farmers' distress and helping resolve their difficulties, the release said.



Senior NCP leaders and ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Babasaheb Patil, Narhari Zirwal, Dattatray Bharne and Aditi Tatkare, among others, were present on the occasion.