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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash

In order to promote tourism and development in Nagaland, the state government has relaxed the requirement of Protected Area Permit (PAP) for foreign tourists. The Home Department said that the permit is relaxed for 20 days each year from November 26 to December 15.



The relaxation, as per a Home Department of Nagaland's notification, is granted as per the directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). This will apply to the foreign tourists visiting Nagaland during this period.



This relaxation is extended to foreign nationals associated with ongoing projects in Nagaland. They could be granted PAP with extended validity depending upon their respective projects and ending with the validity of their visas.



Such permits may also be issued before their arrival in India. However, citizens from Afghanistan, China and Pakistan, as well as foreign nationals who have their origin in these countries, will continue to require prior approval from the MHA before visiting Nagaland.



Earlier in September, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling for a change in the present PAP permit process and to implement the earlier relaxations.



-- REDIFF NEWS