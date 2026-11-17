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Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff Archives

While malaria cases in Mumbai surged by nearly 48 per cent to 12,574 during the first 10 months of 2026, chikungunya infections fell by 84 per cent to 113 cases, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query.



However, as reported by The Free Press Journal, the steep drop in chikungunya figures has prompted questions over whether infections have genuinely declined or are simply going undetected due to inadequate diagnostic infrastructure at civic-run hospitals.



Activist Chetan Kothari, who filed the RTI application, noted that several suburban civic hospitals lack the ELISA testing facilities required to confirm chikungunya infections. A recent RTI response also revealed that rapid test kits were unavailable at multiple hospitals.



Kothari observed that while the health department credits higher reported figures for vector-borne illnesses to increased surveillance and testing, authorities must equally assess whether the apparent drop in chikungunya reflects genuine disease control or a shortfall in detection.