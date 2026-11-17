14:59

The CSK announced the decision on its social media handle.





The 45-year-old cricketer has led the CSK to five IPL titles, the joint-most by any captain, apart from two Champions League T20 titles.





"Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning," the franchise said on X.





"From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home," it added.

Bringing down curtain on his glorious Indian Premier League career, MS Dhoni has stepped away as an active player to take over a mentorship role with Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2027.