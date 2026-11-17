16:25

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Anushree Fadnavis/ Reuters





Followign the video the district administration has issued notices to the staff.



As per an official, the dog was removed from the community health centre after receiving information.



Authorities have assured action against negligent employees.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A video clip from the general ward of the Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar community health centre in Madhya Pradesh, where a dog is seen sleeping on a patient's bed, has gone viral.The incident, from MP's Alirajpur district has prompted a probe into the alleged negligence at the heath centre.The dog was found sleeping on a patient's bed on November 16, Monday.