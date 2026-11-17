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Photograph: Kind courtesy PhilipRomanoPhoto/Wikimedia Commons





Her manuscript has been picked up by editor Reagan Arthur, who worked on US president Joe Biden's memoir, Promise Me, America, which will be out on Tuesday.



Page Six calls Monica's tome a 'mysterious tell-all book' but it is not yet clear what it's about and when it will come out.



Rumours about the tell-all manuscripts Monica planned to release have been floating around for years. In 2012 it was believed she had written such a book that allegedly included letters between her and Clinton.



But in an article in Vanity Fair magazine in 2014, Monica denied it. She shared how difficult it has been to distance herself from the events of 1995-1997 and how even changing countries didn't help.



-- REDIFF NEWS

, now an activist and once a handbag designer -- but who was best known for admitting in 1998 to having a two-year affair with then US president, while she interned in the White House -- has donned a new hat.It has recently been revealed that Monica, 53, had authored a book, according to's