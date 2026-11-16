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Mohan Bhagwat to begin three-day Manipur visit on Wednesday

Tue, 17 November 2026
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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to embark on a three-day visit to Manipur starting Wednesday.

According to sources, Bhagwat will review the implementation of the RSS centenary year programmes during his visit to the state.

This is Bhagwat's second visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in 2023.

He will also participate in an internal assessment of the relief and rehabilitation work carried out by the Sangh in the state.

RSS' Manipur prant general secretary Shijagurumayum Tarunkumar Sharma said in a statement, "Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Dr Mohan Bhagwat, will arrive in Imphal on November 18  for a three-day organisational visit to Manipur".

During his stay in Manipur, he will review the ongoing "organisational work and social initiatives" being carried out by the Sangh across the state, Sharma said.

Additionally, the visit will also focus on assessing the programmes and activities conducted in Manipur as part of the RSS's 100th year celebrations, he added.

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