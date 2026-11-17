10:12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the oldest gurudwara in the Philippines and led the foundation stone-laying ceremony for its redevelopment.



Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the Philippines, said he felt "very blessed" to visit the over a century-old Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila.



He led the foundation stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the oldest gurudwara in Manila, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a social media post.



"The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara has stood as a testament to the vibrant India-Philippines cultural and people-to-people ties for over a century," it said.



On Monday, Modi said the gurudwara is a centre of immense spiritual significance.



"Inspired by the teachings of the Guru Sahibs, the Sikh community has made a mark globally, being at the forefront of serving others and building a better planet," he said in a post on X.



Modi arrived in the Philippines on Monday to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, aiming to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian and East Asian nations and to discuss regional and global challenges.