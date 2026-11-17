16:39

Pic: Screen grab/ANI Video

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held high-level talks with leaders of Australia, India and Japan on regional and global issues.



"...He (PM Modi) is a very tough man, just in case and she (Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi) may be even tougher. We're okay, too..."



"We have a great relationship with these people and these countries. Right from the beginning. I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people. They're friends

of mine. So that helps...By the way, he's a very tough man, just in case and she may be even tougher. We're okay, too..."



At the meeting with Quad leaders, Trump said, "It was quite a year we had. The Quad's revival and our cooperation has only grown and our friendship has grown much deeper. We are all friends. It's a lot easier that way.



"These nations represent some of the most important partnerships in the entire world.



"We are among the most successful nations in the world and, in certain ways, among the most successful nations in the world and in certain ways among the mosy powerful nations in the world.



"Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable and most prosperous Indo-Pacific. We have outstanding relationships and coordinate closely on matters of regional security and

economic diplomacy..."