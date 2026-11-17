21:42

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for New Delhi on Tuesday after concluding his two-day visit to the Philippines, during which he attended the ASEAN-India Summit, the East Asia Summit and a meeting of the Quad leaders.



Modi, who came here on Monday, also met Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence, security, trade and investment.



The prime minister also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest with his counterparts from Singapore and Thailand on the sidelines of the visit.



"A fruitful visit concludes! After a successful visit to Philippines, to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India, 21st East Asia and 7th QUAD Leader's Summits and other bilateral meetings, PM @narendramodi has departed for India," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.



"During the visit, PM reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthen its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN and sustained commitment to working closely with partners towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he added.



At the annual ASEAN-India summit, the prime minister proposed nine initiatives, including a long-term maritime plan to boost connectivity and ensure seafarers' security, free e-visas for tourists from the bloc's member nations, cooperation on mining and critical minerals, and a framework for technical exchanges in the civil nuclear energy sector.