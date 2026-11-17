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Kindly note that the image is used only for representational purposes; Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters





-- REDIFF NEWS

Investment platform Millions has launched US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on its app, allowing Indian investors to invest in global markets.Millions, operated by Raise Financial Services, said on November 17 that users can start with fractional investments -- buy a small part of companys share instead of buying one full share -- in US-listed companies. The platform also allows investors to build their portfolios through systematic investment plans (SIPs) made daily, weekly or monthly.The facility, overseen by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and following applicable RBI and FEMA rules, operates through GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) framework.Pravin Jadhav, founder and CEO of Raise Financial Services said the company wants to make investing easier for Indians and give them simpler access to global markets.Millions also offers mutual funds, Indian stocks, ETFs, IPOs and new fund offerings. The platform will not charge brokerage, account opening or annual maintenance fee.