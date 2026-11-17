18:00

In a moment that left Chennai Super Kings (CSK) officials stunned, legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni quietly informed the franchise of his decision to bring the curtain down on his IPL playing career by asking them to include his name in the list of players to be released, CSK owner Rupa Gurunath revealed.



Recalling the conversation that led to Dhoni's decision, Gurunath said the former India captain made the announcement towards the end of a team discussion on Saturday, during which the franchise had been discussing player releases, auction strategy and plans for the upcoming IPL season.



Speaking in an emotional video message shared on CSK's X account, Rupa said Dhoni's remark came almost unexpectedly, leaving everyone on the call struggling to process the development.



"We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on, and at the end of the call, Kasi (CSK CEO) was just reading the list of releases, and very quietly MS said, maybe you should add my name in," she said.



"You won't believe it, the video call just shut down at that moment. I called them back and told them, you know what? Even the internet could not handle you not being able to play the next season," she added.



Rupa said Dhoni had indicated during an earlier meeting that he was uncertain about playing in the upcoming season, but his eventual decision was still difficult to accept.



"When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn't sure if he would be able to play in this upcoming season," said Gurunath.