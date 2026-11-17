11:47

Image Credit: ANI Photo





Thousands of devotees arrived at the shrine chanting Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa.



Areekkara Subramanian Sankaran Namboothiri, the newly appointed chief priest (Melsanthi) opened the temple for the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage season.



The Malikappuram temple was also opened at the same time by the new chief priest A Damodaran Namboothiri.



The temple authorities are expecting heavy footfall during the pilgrimage season. Almost 66,000 devotees have booked the darshan through the virtual queue system while 14,000 opted for spot booking.



The daily cap for darshan is fixed at 80,000 devotees.



Around 75 devotees will be allowed by the police every minute to ensure smooth movement through the 18 holy steps.



Devotees who have not secured online bookings can avail themselves of the spot-booking facility at the designated centres before proceeding to the shrine.



AI-enabled cameras would be used to monitor crowd movement from the vehicle parking area at Nilakkal.



Tents with a combined capacity to accommodate around 6,000 pilgrims have been set up to manage the waiting crowds.



-- REDIFF NEWS

On November 17, Tuesday, Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa temple opened at 3 am, beginning the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season for two months.