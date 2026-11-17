11:25

A major leak at an ONGC gas well in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district early on Tuesday forced the evacuation of nearly 800 people living within a radius of 1 km, officials said.



The incident marks at least the fourth reported ONGC gas leak in the district this year.



According to an ONGC official, the gas started leaking around 5 am during workover operations at a gas well in Geddada village near National Highway 216 (NH - 216).



Authorities have cordoned off the site and deployed a water blanket to contain the situation. "Right now, all the senior officers are on the spot and are trying to control it," he said, adding, "Within one hour or two hours we will have a clearer picture."



District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala said locals have been instructed to avoid using any electrical appliances, lights or gas stoves as a precaution.



"An area within a 1 km radius (from the gas leak area) has been evacuated. Roughly 400 to 500 households. ONGC (officials) are already on the spot. Mostly, the (gas leak) will be plugged by evening," he told PTI.



The district administration will take care of the evacuees' lunch and dinner, who were moved to a safe place.



Reassuring residents that the situation is under control, Ravirala said the gas is dispersing vertically rather than horizontally. "It is not that major an issue right now," he said.



Following a gas well blowout that blazed for nearly five days at Mori village in the district in January, ONGC suffered multiple gas leaks this year.