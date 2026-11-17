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The regulator also carried out raids against the storage and sale of prohibited food products.



The FDA seized 97,578 kg of wet dates and cinnamon worth Rs 1.11 crore from a godown operated by Shri Sadhak Stockage (Fresh Max) in Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane area over suspected mislabelling and substandard quality, said the officials.



In Palghar, officials seized 59,496 kg of unlabelled areca nuts (supari) worth Rs 68.71 lakh from two trucks parked along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.





The stock was sealed and placed in the custody of the FDA.



In Mumbai, the food safety authority seized dietary supplement products worth Rs 5.59 lakh containing nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), a prohibited ingredient, from Rahul Distributors and Amritlal and Brothers, they said.



The FDA seized 870 pouches of 15 types of prohibited products, including gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco, worth Rs 3,584 from two shops in Kandivali (West), Mumbai. Police have registered an FIR in the matter.

Stepping up its enforcement drive, the Maharashtra FDA has served 'stop business' notices on five food establishments, suspended four licences and seized food stock worth over Rs 1.97 crore during inspections carried out across the state, officials said on Tuesday.The latest Food and Drug Administration (FDA) action covered establishments in Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nagpur districts, among others, over alleged violations of safety norms and hygiene lapses.