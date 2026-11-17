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Employees of district and sessions courts across Maharashtra have been protesting since September for revised pay scales.





And on Tuesday, November 17, thousands of these employees began an indefinite strike demanding pay scale revision on par with the Bombay high court staff.





They claim that the state government has failed to act on their repeated representations demanding pay parity.





There has been no decision from the government, they said, causing them to go on a strike indefinitely.





A union representing court staff cited equal pay for equal work rule, claiming that high court employees have been receiving revised pay scales since 2006.





However, those working in subordinate courts are still waiting for a revision.





They also highlighted rising workload and staff shortages in the subordinate courts.





-- REDIFF NEWS