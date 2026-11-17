13:58

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Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday noting that all 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries.



The missile attack happened on November 16.



In a social media post on X, Sonowal said "all 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries.



"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," he said.