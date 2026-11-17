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Bhanu Priyamvada and Jitheesh Raichel Samuel in If On A Winters Night

Kolkata has a brand new film festival to look forward to this month.





The GridLine Film Festival will make its debut in the City Of Joy on November 20 and 21, bringing together Indi films, accomplished filmmakers and prominent voices from the film industry and celebrating the art of storytelling.





The festival’s line-up features films recognised at Indian and international film festivals. Here’s a brief look:





Morichika: Directed by Ishaan Ghose; an Official Selection at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.





If On A Winter’s Night: Directed by Sanju Surendran; a world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival.





Batt Koch: Directed by Siddarth Koul and Ankit Wali; an International Selection at NYIFF 2026.





Paswaar: Directed by Shayar Gandhi; featured at the Tasveer Film Festival.





More Punk Than Punk: Directed by Azeem Rajulawalla; featured at the Dharamshala Film Festival.





Cheepatakadumpa: Directed by Devashish Makhija; featured at the London Indian Film Festival.





Loop Line: Directed by Renuka Shahane; winner of Best Animation at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival.





Little Fishies: Directed by Mallika Juneja; an international premiere at the Austin Film Festival.





I, Poppy: Directed by Vivek Chaudhary; winner of Best Documentary at the Critics’ Choice Awards India 2026.





An Orphanage of Memories: Directed by Rayit Hashmat Qazi; recipient of an Honourable Mention at IFFLA.





Where the Road Leads: Nina Ognjanovic winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival, as listed in the festival deck.





Kayantar: Directed by the National award winning duo Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti.





Kivaad: Directed by Anisa Mukerjea Ganguli.





The programme will feature film personalities like Goutam Ghose, Karuna Ezara Parikh and Renuka Shahane.





The inaugural edition will be held at Sujata Sadan, Hazra Road, Kolkata.





The festival has been co- founded and organised by Anisa Mukerjea Ganguli, Festival Director, and Anisha SenGupta Yanger, Director of Programming.