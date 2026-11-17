12:35

Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff





Another disturbing incident occurred on Sunday where a 53-year-old Suresh Sharma was injured during an altercation between two people on the local train.





One of the men threw a knife at the other person; instead, it struck Sharma.



Other passengers on the train pulled the emergency chain and the train stopped at Bandra station and a bleeding Sharma was taken to the station master's cabin for first aid. He was later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where his condition is reported to be stable.



Police officials informed that the incident occurred on Sunday on a Virar-Churchgate fast local train. The accused, Shiva Gaikwad (25), a resident of Nashik, has been apprehended and the used in the attack has been recovered.



The accused has been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Bandra for further legal action.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Incidents of violence while commuting by Mumbai local trains have recently made many headlines.