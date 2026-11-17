11:56

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday announced that the state government will open former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' residence for public viewing.



He said a ticketing system will be set up for reservation of visits for the public by next week.



"Looking at public demand, we will open 'Sheesh Mahal' for public tour. We will show the biggest example of corruption to people, that how one person who said he will not even use government vehicle, had built the lavish residence for himself by demolishing several other houses," the minister said at a press conference.



Initially, media tours will be organised; later on, the public can buy tickets and see the interiors of the residence, he added.



The 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, where former Kejriwal lived during his tenure as Delhi's chief minister from 2015 to 2024, was nicknamed by the BJP as "Sheesh Mahal" to highlight alleged corruption by the Aam Aadmi Party and its national convener during the Assembly polls held in February 2025.



According to a CAG report tabled in the Delhi Assembly last year, the renovation work at Kejriwal's then official residence, 6 Flagstaff Road, was completed for Rs 33.66 crore, 342 per cent above the estimated cost.