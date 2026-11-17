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Jensen Huang./Image courtesy Nvidia on X/ANI Photo





The Journal reported that Huang said this on Tuesday morning in his first public remarks since stepping down.



"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," WSJ reported Huang as having stated.



Huang's move comes even as Nvidia's board was reported by Fox News not to be considering bringing back the former chief executive to lead the multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker.



The campaign to reinstate Huang at the top of Nvidia has gained momentum, with several prominent technology executives and major shareholders, including Elon Musk, backing an open letter calling on Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang.



Several employees have also reportedly publicly supported his return and signed the letter.

on Tuesday reported that embattled former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is willing to return to to the company as chief executive should he be asked by directors to do so.