



Their evaluation looks at these critical aspects: Quality of coffee, barista expertise, customer service, innovation, ambience and atmosphere, sustainability practices, food and pastry quality, community.

Curious Life Coffee Roasters, Jaipur, comes in at 39.

Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roasters, New Delhi, bags 49.

Meraki, Vesu, Surat, claims the 59th spot.

Beachville Coffee Roasters, Chennai, is at 71.

Roastery Coffee House, India, Hyderbad, gets 74th ranking.

Nandan Coffee, Mumbai, is a proud No 80 on the list.

Anytime at K's, Surat, gets voted 95.

The Craftery by Subko, Mumbai is last but not least on this Asia roster at 99.

-- REDIFF FOOD





Several Indian coffee shops make it to the list.Interestingly, the best Indian coffee place is in Jaipur and two Surat outlets also figure.Who would have associated gourmetwith Surat 'a city that ran on tea'?About the Jaipur outlet, Curious Life Coffee Roasters, that won top India honours, they say: 'For them, coffee and food are about respecting ingredients, doing things properly and serving what they genuinely love. No unnecessary frills, no shortcuts -- just honest coffee and food, made from scratch'.Here are all the Indian winners: