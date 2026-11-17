Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in The Vvaan.
The Vvaan
, starring Sidharth Malhotra
and Tamannaah Bhatia
, is getting a sequel, and Producer Ektaa R Kapoor made the announcement on the occasion of Chhath Puja.
'THE VVAAN ki kahaani abhi baaki hai
...' read the caption accompanying the announcement.
Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever are joining hands once again for the sequel which promises to take the folklore universe further.
Directed by Panchayat
fame Deepak Kumar Mishra
, the first film released in cinemas this September to mixed reviews
.
There is no word yet on whether Sidharth and Tamannaah will return for the sequel, or when the film will arrive.