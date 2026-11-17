16:53

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI

Around 6.05 pm on November 16, Monday, after a technical issue was detected aboard an IndiGo flight, all 229 passengers and seven crew members were safely deplaned at Mangaluru International Airport.



The flight, scheduled to travel from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, then aborted its take-off.



The plane returned to the bay and was declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG), meaning it would remain grounded until repairs and certification were completed.



Only 34 of the 229 passengers travelled on the replacement flight which departed Mangaluru at 12.10 am on Tuesday.



The technical issue on flight 6E 388 had been spotted shortly before take-off.



The pilots returned the aircraft to the parking bay for necessary checks as per standard operating procedures.



Local reports said that during the takeoff, sparks were seen beneath the airplane and one tyre burst, causing the pilot to halt the aircraft on the runway itself.



However, the airline's official statement has not confirmed any details of sparks or a tyre burst.



-- REDIFF NEWS