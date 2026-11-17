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Image: @ASEAN/ X

Following a temporary suspension due to the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and East Asia Summit, the Indian embassy in Manila, Philippines, is set to resume regular consular services, passport applications and visa processing from Novmeber 18, Wednesday.



The Embassy of India in the Philippines announced the notice on X. A public advisory was issued on November 11, where the embassy announced its closure from November 16 to 18 because of the summit being hosted in the country.



An earlier advisory notified the closure was in accordance with Proclamation No. 1447 issued by the Government of the Republic of the Philippines.



During the suspension, regular consular services, passport applications and visa processing were unavailable.



-- REDIFF NEWS