



In Chattogram jail, Das was somewhat comfortable with the food situation for two years as a co-accused person named Ranganathan Brahmachari had been providing him with assistance and cooking support.



Bhattacharjee said he is afraid for Das's life, pointing out that the latter has a liver disease and cannot eat just any foods. He has been able to eat only fruits since this facility is not available in Dhaka Central Jail.



On November 25, 2024, Das was arrested in Dhaka for sedition charges.





Das, spokesperson of the Sanatani Jagaran Jote in Bangladesh, was taken from Chattogram to Dhaka on November 16, Monday, under tight security.



-- REDIFF NEWS

This has caused concern among his lawyers as Das is a strict vegetarian and a Vaishnava who cannot eat food unless he cooks it himself.Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, Das's lawyer said that Das is a Brahmachari and a strict vegetarian.