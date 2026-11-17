20:47

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case, holding that the Enforcement Directorate failed to supply written grounds of arrest when taking him into custody.



The relief came hours after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging an Allahabad High Court decision to stay Khan's conviction in a fake birth certificate case.



In Prayagraj, a division bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh passed the order on a writ petition filed by Khan (78), who approached the high court after the Supreme Court on November 5 directed the transfer of his plea challenging his October 31 arrest by the ED.



The court gave the ED a week to file a detailed counter-affidavit and allowed Khan 10 days to submit his rejoinder. The next hearing is scheduled for December 10.



On Monday, the bench had directed the ED to file an affidavit to confirm whether it served the grounds of arrest on Khan while arresting him in the money laundering case.