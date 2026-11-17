16:20

Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters and stops them from expressing love, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been under attack for his "Mama was sitting on Papa's lap during meals" remark, said on Tuesday.



Gandhi also posted a photograph of a 12th century temple sculpture depicting Goddess Parvati sitting on Lord Shiva's lap.



"Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love," he said on X.



"As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram," he added.



On Monday, the Congress leader spoke at length about the close bond between his parents during the official launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey Of Love". At every meal, "there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama".



"Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend's house, but their parents wouldn't be sitting on each other's lap, and I'd ask my friends, 'Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?'" he said.



"... And then we saw it all get smashed. Not just over time - suddenly... We saw one of our anchors (Indira Gandhi) get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor (Rajiv) get blown to pieces," he said.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among those who targeted him for the remark.



Sharing a video clip of the remarks, he said, "Sorry, Ma'am, he couldn't spare you the embarrassment even on such a special day of your life. The nation figured it out long ago. Hopefully you'll see it now too; this product is beyond launching and relaunching."



A section of people on social media also took swipe at Rahul Gandhi's remark, even as many defended Gandhi for being candid.