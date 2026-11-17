15:19

Legendary American hard rock band Guns N' Roses is set to perform in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday, as part of its current India tour.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a social media post, said Guwahati is waiting to enjoy their performance.



''Paradise City has a new address tonight, and it's called Guwahati. Are you ready for an Axl-ently legendary night?'' he said in a post on X.



Earlier, Guns N' Roses said in a social media post: "Tonight, for the first time ever, we play Guwahati! Let's hear you, Gunners!''



This will be Guns N' Roses' third visit to the country, after their performance in Mumbai last year, and in Bengaluru and Mumbai in 2012.



Replying to the post, Sarma said, "Guwahati is waiting to enjoy your performance tonight! Welcome to the land of the Red river and Blue hills!''



As part of the Asia leg of its ongoing world tour, the band performed in Bengaluru on November 14.



This will be the second international concert in Guwahati, after American rapper Post Malone's performance in December last year.



Famed English virtual band 'Gorillaz' is also scheduled to perform in Guwahati on January 31 next year, as part of its first-ever India tour.



The Assam government had approved a new policy in May last year for promoting "concert tourism".