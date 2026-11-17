08:44

The government has hiked the windfall gains tax on exports of diesel and ATF and retained the levy at zero on petrol for the fortnight beginning November 16.



For ATF exports, the duty has been hiked to Rs 12.5/litre, from Rs 11/litre for the fortnight.



The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED) along with road and infrastructure cess on export of diesel will now be Rs 14/litre, up from Rs 11.5 a litre.



Duty on petrol exports has been retained at zero for the fortnight.



The Finance Ministry, in a late-night notification on November 16, said the duty changes will be effective immediately.



Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the government imposed an export duty on diesel and ATF on March 27 and revised the rate every fortnight.



Beginning May 16, the levy was imposed on petrol exports.



The ministry also said that there is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.



The windfall tax was levied to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the war in West Asia.



It was also aimed at preventing exporters from taking undue advantage due to price differences as global crude oil prices had risen since the war began.



The windfall tax was intended to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports amid the West Asia crisis.