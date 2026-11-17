19:11

Gold prices fell for the sixth straight session, declining by Rs 1,400 to Rs 1.38 lakh per 10 grams, and silver crashed 5 percent to hit a one-year low of Rs 1.69 lakh per kg in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global sentiment and a stronger rupee.



The rate of the yellow metal with 99.9 percent purity depreciated by Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,38,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday's close of Rs 1.40 lakh per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.



The metal has shed Rs 8,300, or nearly 6 per cent, since November 9.



Silver also bore the brunt of the sell-off, tumbling Rs 9,500, or 5.3 percent, to Rs 1,69,500 per kg (inclusive of all taxes), its lowest level in a year. It had closed at Rs 1.79 lakh per kg in the preceding session.



The white metal witnessed a similar level on November 13 last year, when it traded around 1,69,000 per kg in the local market.



Silver price has shed Rs 25,000, or 13 percent, in eight sessions since November 5.