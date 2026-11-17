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Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives





-- REDIFF NEWS

The Goa government has launched the 'Mhajo Flat' (My Flat) scheme to help buyers get legal ownership of flats that remain unregistered due to disputes with builders or pending transfer of ownership.Announcing the scheme on November 16, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government had made the application process simpler so that flat owners could get their properties registered without having to deal with too many legal hurdles.Under the scheme, buyers will pay stamp duty and registration charges at the rates that were in force in the year they purchased their flats, instead of rates prevailing today.Sawant said the government wants to complete the process before the Goa Assembly elections, due by March 2027.He also said special courts would sit every Saturday for six weeks to resolve tenancy disputes and issues under the 'Mhaje Ghar' scheme. The Cooperation Department will make similar arrangements.The scheme is for people who have paid for their flats but have not got the ownership papers because of disputes with builders or delays in transferring the property.