18:08

A still from the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is used for representational purposes only

Five men, including a doctor, were caught on November 16 for allegedly drugging and robbing people they met on a gay dating app.





Police teams from Uppal and Kushaiguda acted on a tip-off to make the arrests. One more suspect is still on the run.





Malkajgiri Police said the gang is tied to 14 theft cases in Malkajgiri, Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Three of these cases are at Uppal, Kushaiguda and Hayathnagar stations.





The men used chats and video calls to pick out people who lived alone and kept gold at home. Once they got friendly, they went to the person's house with beer bottles. One of them would talk to keep the host busy while another slipped a drug into the beer.





After the victim blacked out, they took gold chains, rings and valuables and left.





Police are checking the app records for other victims and told people to stay careful on dating sites.





-- REDIFF NEWS