08:32

Nvidia's board is not considering bringing back former chief executive Jensen Huang to lead the multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News on Monday (local time).

Amid controversy surrounding his alleged relationships within and outside the company, Huang had reportedly discussed the possibility of returning to lead Nvidia with close associates, according to The Financial Times.





Many prominent technology executives too mobilise their support for Jensen's comeback following his resignation on November 12.

The Financial Times, citing multiple people familiar with the matter, reported that Huang had discussed a potential return with confidantes even as Nvidia's board conducts an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his departure.

An ally of Huang told The Financial Times that efforts were underway to build a network of influential technology executives to lobby for his reinstatement, including seeking support from the White House.

"Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the Financial Times quoted the ally as saying, adding that the campaign had Huang's support.

The campaign has gained momentum, with several prominent technology executives and major shareholders, including Elon Musk, backing an open letter calling on Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang. Several employees have also reportedly publicly supported his return and signed the letter.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has also expressed openness to Huang's reinstatement, saying he "would not mind" seeing him return as CEO and suggesting that the Nvidia co-founder had "learned a big lesson".

Speaking to reporters before departing for the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on Monday (local time), Trump weighed in on the growing push for Huang's return while cautioning against taking an aggressive stance that could "insult China" ahead of his upcoming visit to Asia.



