19:31

The meeting between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over seat-sharing for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections was deferred on Tuesday following discussions between the top leadership of the two parties.



The meeting is now expected to take place in a few days.



Sources indicated that a "draft" concerning seat-sharing was discussed during a conversation between former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, though the specific details have not yet been disclosed.



According to the sources, leaders from both parties will now carry forward their discussions based on this draft and the formulas they have each proposed.



The sources within the Congress stated that no consensus has been reached yet regarding the number of seats to be allocated to each party.



A conversation took place between Gandhi and Yadav on the sidelines of the launch event for Sonia Gandhi's memoir -- Belonging: A Journey Of Love -- on Monday.



During this interaction, they discussed a potential alliance and seat-sharing for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.



Following this, it was decided to defer the meeting scheduled for Tuesday between the two parties. A meeting between the leaders of both sides may now take place in two to three days, following deliberations on the new draft.