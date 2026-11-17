22:57

Cockroach Janta Party leader Saurav Das (left)/File image

Cockroach Janta Party leader Saurav Das on Tuesday said his residential address in Delhi was verified during a hearing before the special executive magistrate and questioned why the Delhi Police had been unable to establish it over the past month.



In a post on X, Das said he submitted documents for verification of his residential address during the hearing on the express condition that the Delhi Police would not leak them and that they would be used strictly for the purpose of verification.



"During today's hearing before the SEM Court, I submitted certain documents for verification of my residential address, on the express condition that they would not be leaked by the Delhi Police, only to eventually find their way into the hands of Rs 2 trolls for yet another round of false and nonsensical right-wing propaganda," he wrote.



He said the special executive magistrate (SEM) accepted the condition and directed that the documents be used only for residence verification and nothing else.



"It is remarkable that for the past one month, a Delhi police force of over 1 lakh personnel has apparently been unable to establish where I live in Delhi," Das said, referring to what he described as his address being leaked earlier, YouTubers visiting his residence and pictures of a Diwali party at his home going viral.