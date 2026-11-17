16:44

Laapataa Ladies actor Chhaya Kadam has won the Special Award of the Festival at the BRICS+ International Film Festival for her performance in Director Gajendra Ahire's Marathi drama Snow Flower, which is an India-Russia co-production.



The actor plays a character named Nanda in the film, written by Ahire. The film also stars Vaibhav Mangle, Sarfaraz Alam Safu and Manawa Devendra Bhagwat.



As per the press note, Snow Flower was recognised for its 'creation of a vibrant national character and the bold search for deep unifying principles in the cultures of different peoples.'



The award marks another notable recognition for Kadam, who has built a strong body of work in Marathi and Hindi cinema with her performances in films like Sairat, Fandry and All We Imagine As Light. Her portrayal in Snow Flower now brings her work recognition at an international film festival.



The BRICS+ International Film Festival was held from October 29 to November 3 across St Petersburg and Moscow.



-- REDIFF MOVIES