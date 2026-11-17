Prime Video has announced December 17 as the streaming date for the second season of Call Me Bae
, with Ananya Panday
returning as Bella, the good-hearted but ditzy former socialite.
Apart from Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Varun Sood, Lisa Mishra
and Mini Mathur
will also reprise their roles from the first season. Shruti Haasan
is the big new addition to the cast.
Created by Ishita Moitra
and directed by Collin D'Cunha
, Call Me Bae
is produced by Karan Johar
's Dharma Productions. The first season received mixed reviews, although Ananya Panday
's performance was widely appreciated.
--REDIFF MOVIES