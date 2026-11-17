16:30

Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae S1









--REDIFF MOVIES





Prime Video has announced December 17 as the streaming date for the second season of, withreturning as Bella, the good-hearted but ditzy former socialite.Apart from Panday,andwill also reprise their roles from the first season.is the big new addition to the cast.Created byand directed byis produced by's Dharma Productions. The first season received mixed reviews, although's performance was widely appreciated.