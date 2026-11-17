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A British Sikh man serving a minimum of 25 years behind bars after he lost his kirpan self defence plea over a fatal stabbing in south-east England applied on Tuesday to seek the court's permission to appeal against his conviction.



Vickrum Singh Digwa, 23, was found guilty of killing Henry Nowak after stabbing him five times with the 21-cm blade as the 18-year-old Southampton University student returned home from a night out in Portswood last December.



Earlier this month, the UK Court of Appeal had increased the minimum term before he can be eligible for parole from 21 to 25 years due to the "seriousness" of the crime.



"An application has been lodged seeking to appeal against Vickrum Singh Digwa's conviction. That application concerns the safety of the conviction and is separate from the proceedings concerning sentence," Digwa's lawyers at IKP stated.



"A separate application has been lodged arising from the Court of Appeal's determination of the Attorney General's Reference. The application seeks certification of a point of law of general public importance and permission for that point to be considered by the Supreme Court," the law firm stated.