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Actors Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O' Connor, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James had also auditioned for the role.



Fans welcomed Pattinson's anointment as new Bond by sharing funny memes about his many movie roles that include franchises like Harry Potter, Twilight saga, Batman and Dune: Part three and films such as Tenet, Good Time, The Lighthouse and Mickey 17.



Brad Pitt is returning for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



The Further... is directed by David Fincher from a Tarantino script. It is going to release in IMAX theatres on November 25, 2026, followed by a streaming debut on Netflix on December 23, 2026.

With Robert Pattinson's announcement as the new James Bond, Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt had his own pitch ready for a possible role in the franchise.Pattinson's name was announced on Monday after months of speculation about the identity of the next 007 spy after Daniel Craig retired from the role following his five-movie stint.Pitt is obviously happy forstar for bagging the much coveted part."I think it's a great choice, I love what this guy's been doing, He's been making such interesting choices and then for him to like to balance it out, it's really cool," Pitt toldwhile promoting his latest movie,When asked for his suggestion on the next Bond Girl, Pitt said he had a proposal for James Bond director Denis Villeneuve."Oh, I don't know, but man, sign me up for the villain. Get Denny Villeneuve on the flip phone. Let's go."Pattinson joined the race as a James Bond candidate late, but has come out as a winner.