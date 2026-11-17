09:04

New Zealand white-ball captain and experienced spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the two-Test series against India beginning on Thursday after fracturing his right hand during the fifth ODI against the visitors.



Scans confirmed the fracture after Santner was struck on the hand while batting during the fifth and final ODI on Sunday, stated a New Zealand Cricket media release.



Central Districts spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft has been called up as Santner's replacement in the Tom Latham-led Test squad.



Foxcroft made his Test debut against Ireland in May.



Santner's return-to-play timeline is currently being worked out, with New Zealand Cricket set to provide an update on his availability for the Test series against Australia that follows the ongoing assignment.



The first Test against India will be played at Wellington's Basin Reserve, while the second Test will be held at Christchurch's Hagley Oval from November 27.



New Zealand were hampered by injuries during the ODI series as well and missed key players during the rubber, which they lost 1-3.