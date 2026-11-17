23:06

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An IndiGo flight from Mangaluru on Tuesday reported a bird strike on its arrival at the Navi Mumbai Airport on Tuesday, a source said.



The bird hit the right side of the fuselage of the aircraft, which has now been grounded for inspection, the source said.



The number of passengers and crew on board the flight could not be known.



"The Navi Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight 6E 865 from Mangaluru reported a bird hit on its arrival at the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday," the source said.



IndiGo confirmed the incident and said that "the aircraft is grounded and will resume operations after necessary checks."



IndiGo, however, refused to issue a statement on the incident.



This was the second incident in the day involving an IndiGo aircraft.



Earlier in the day, one of its flight from Mangaluru to Bengaluru aborted take-off due to a technical issue, after which the aircraft returned to the bay and was later declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG).