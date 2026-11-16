Badrinath temple doors closed for winter

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Over the entire pilgrimage season, more than 23.49 lakh pilgrims visited Badrinath.



Throughout Monday morning, various traditional rituals associated with the closing of the portals were performed at Badrinath. The temple's chief priest, Rawal Amarnath Namboodiri, conducted the traditional prayers and rites.



After traditional rituals were held, the temple was closed and the ceremonial palanquins of the deity were carried out of the temple to the music of an Army band and the beats of traditional drums.

The portals of the Badrinath shrine were closed for the winter on Monday evening after traditional rituals and prayers, marking the official end of the annual Char Dham Yatra for the season.Amid shivering cold at 9:37 pm, a large number of devotees gathered within the Badrinath temple complex, which was adorned with flowers for the occasion, for the final prayers of the year.Chamoli superintendent of police Surjeet Singh Panwar said more than 9,500 pilgrims visited the shrine on Monday.