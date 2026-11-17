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He also made sure to destroy evidence by removing or damaging the hard disks of CCTV cameras installed in the houses.



With his face covered and hands protected by gloves, he took care not to leave behind clues that could lead to his arrest. His modus operandi was to carry out burglaries in one district and then move to another, where he would continue his lavish lifestyle with the proceeds of the thefts, police said.



He allegedly followed this pattern across several districts, making it difficult for the police to track him.

An Audi car for daytime travel and a two-wheeler during night to break into houses. With over 100 theft cases against him across Keralam, Saineudheen led a lavish lifestyle, including a house under construction worth around Rs 1 crore, and has now been arrested.Manjeri police on Monday arrested him following a search that involved examining CCTV footage and tracking his alleged burglary methods.A native of Thenhipalam in Malappuram district, Saineudheen, son of Muhammad, of Palakkattu Veedu, Kizhakkekkottayi, had rented a house in Manjeri and settled there.He allegedly used to travel around in a luxury car during the day, identifying houses where no one was present. He would return around midnight on a two-wheeler to break into the selected houses.According to the police, he used a specialised tool to break open the front doors and enter houses.